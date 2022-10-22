Mac Jones questionable for Monday’s game against Bears

Mac Jones may start against the Bears on Monday night.

Or he may not.

The Patriots have listed Jones as questionable for Sunday’s game with his ankle injury.

Jones has missed the last three games. He was a limited participant in all three of New England’s practices this week. In a brief media appearance, Jones told reporters on Friday that his ankle is feeling “pretty good” and he’s “definitely making progress.”

Before suffering the injury, Jones had thrown for 786 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 66 percent of his passes.

Rookie QB Bailey Zappe has started the last two games after entering in Week Four when Brian Hoyer was injured against the Packers. He’s completed 73 percent of his passes for 596 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

The Patriots had a lengthy injury list, though no players are doubtful or out. Also listed as questionable are receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), cornerback Anfernee Jennings (calf), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (illness), guard Mike Onwenu (ankle), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), cornerback Shaun Wade (illness), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder)

