Mac Jones proves he belongs in tight loss to Tom Brady, Buccaneers

On a rainy Sunday night in Foxborough, something not so unfamiliar happened. Tom Brady led his team to a last-minute victory. Except for this time, it wasn’t a victory for the Patriots, it was one for the Buccaneers.

We all know that Brady won six Super Bowls for the Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick and then decided before the 2020 season that it was time to move on. So Brady packed his bags and headed south to Tampa Bay. Brady went on to lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in February.

Last night Brady traveled back north for a highly emotional contest against his former team and its new quarterback, Mac Jones.

The game went back and forth throughout the entire contest. Brady led the Buccaneers to a field goal to take the lead with 1:57 left to go in the contest. Jones led the Patriots into field goal position, but the 56-yard attempt hit the left upright, no good, and Brady escaped with a win.

If you watched the game, Jones never flinched or seemed to be phased by the magnitude of the game. Each time Brady put points on the board, Jones and the Patriots would answer. Jones went toe to toe with the GOAT, with a much inferior supporting cast.

The truth is, the former Alabama signal-caller outplayed Tom Brady. Brady was 22-43 for 269 yards while Jones finished 31-40 for 275 yards, two touchdown passes, and one interception.

You could almost feel the emotions after the game from each side. It felt as if though both Brady and the Patriot’s organization as a whole have completely moved on and each side is happy with the direction they are going.

Sure, a win would have tasted a little better, but despite the loss, Jones proved he can hang with the best of them.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued coverage of Mac Jones and the rest of the former Crimson Tide stars in the NFL.

