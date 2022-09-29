Mac Jones out of practice on Thursday

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones didn’t practice on Wednesday because of the ankle injury he suffered on the team’s final offensive play of last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and there’s no change to his status on Thursday.

Reporters at the open portion of Patriots practice reported that Jones was not on the field with the rest of the team. The Patriots have only said that Jones is getting better and that they’ll take things day by day when it comes to his return to the field.

Brian Hoyer spoke to reporters on Wednesday and will start against the Packers if Jones is ruled out for Sunday. Rookie Bailey Zappe would serve as his backup.

Reporters also noted that defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was not practicing. Guy was out on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

