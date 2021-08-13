Here’s how Mac Jones played in his preseason debut for the Patriots

Bill Belichick said he “didn’t feel like” challenging a play in the first quarter of Mac Jones’ preseason debut. Jones threw a pass for an incompletion to Jakobi Meyers, who clearly caught the ball after a quick look at the replay. If Belichick wanted, he probably could have gotten an easy first down.

But that’s not what Belichick wanted. He wanted to see Jones handle a hard situation. Belichick wanted to throw adversity — frustrating and maybe even unnecessary — the rookie’s way to see how the young quarterback managed it. So on the following play, Jones converted a third-and-6 with a 7-yard pass to receiver Kristian Wilkerson. And Belichick got what he wanted: a first down and, more importantly, a first-round pick who passed his first test of the preseason.

By most measurements, that’s what Jones did on Thursday night in New England’s 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team. Jones passed the Patriots’ (and Washington’s) tests.

The deep ball

Jones pushed the ball downfield twice -- which was honestly two times more than I expected. The first was, by far, the better ball. It was a beauty, in fact. Jones used a first-and-10 to take an aggressive shot downfield https://twitter.com/McKennAnalysis/status/1425975589144518658

Handling pressure

Jones' final drive was not the quarterback's finest showing under pressure. He took a hit on an incompletion and then took a sack against really strong coverage (and really poor work from his pass-catchers). But prior to that, there was a lot to like about Jones' movement. New England fans know better than any fanbase that a quarterback (like, say, Tom Brady) doesn't have to run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash to elude the pass-rush. He can make subtle movements to get out of the way of the rush while, in some cases, giving an offensive lineman a different blocking angle that might be more advantageous. Jones has done that during training camp, and he did more of it in the preseason. He also stood firm in the closing pocket and delivered a strike on a third-and-3. Jones found Wilkerson's back-shoulder for a completion and first down. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1425990573186437122

Hurry-up

At the beginning of the third quarter, Belichick put Jones and the Patriots offense in a hurry-up situation because the coach felt they missed an opportunity to test the quarterback at the end of the second quarter. Belichick basically simulated a high-pressure situation, even if there wasn't one. Another test. Jones went 8 of 8 before missing his ninth and final pass of the hurry-up drive. It was an efficient drive. A field goal was a good result. But it was the conservative outcome from a conservative drive.

What we didn't like

So far, this has been mostly positive. So let's note the places where Jones had room to improve.

On Jones' first drive, he fired incomplete to receiver Kendrick Bourne on third down. Not only did Jones throw a ball to a receiver who wasn't open, but if Bourne had caught the ball, he would have had to break the tackle of his cornerback to generate a first down. Jones went conservative: throwing behind the chains on a third down. And the offense failed to execute.

In the third quarter, Jones' hurry-up drive stalled on a third-and-4 attempt for Wilkerson. That's the danger of the small-ball approach which Jones is currently employing. It's all about consistency in execution. Jones and his supporting cast aren't there yet.

Jones' final two drives were a mess, though it wasn't all his fault. The Patriots ran three consecutive times on his penultimate drive and Jones and company couldn't get the first down. On the final drive, Jones missed a throw to Wilkerson after getting pressured before being sacked due to excellent coverage (and poor separation from his pass-catchers). And then, finally, Jones misfired deep to Olszewski. That drive, in particular, is one the Patriots coaching staff can look to for improvements on the entire offensive unit.

The bottom line

Jones scored a 79.5 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus. That's probably fair. That doesn't even take into account the fact that he's a rookie taking his first snaps at the NFL level. So if we're looking strictly at how he did -- ignoring that context -- then he's probably deserving of that C+ grade. In the context of what Jones accomplished, he gets a B+ from me. He demonstrated four qualities that impressed: ball control (with no turnovers), efficiency (with a 68 completion percentage), pocket presence (with the ability to move through the pocket to avoid pressure) and aggressiveness (with a pair of pass attempts downfield). I expected the first three qualities. Jones, after all, has done a nice job making good decisions, staying accurate and avoiding pressure. But during spring practices -- and even the first padded practice -- Jones was anything but aggressive. He loved checking down the ball. The fact that he was already pushing the ball downfield, and should've had one of those balls go for a touchdown, is quite impressive. Jones remains on his trajectory to win the starting quarterback job by Week 1. Even with Newton currently sitting at QB1, the Patriots are investing time and energy into preparing Jones to play immediately, and he has done nothing to deter them from putting faith in him.

