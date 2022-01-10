Mac Jones: My play was “super embarassing” on Sunday

The Patriots snapped a two-game losing streak by routing the Jaguars in Week 17, but the regular season finale found them back on the wrong side of a final score.

Miami scored the first 17 points of the game and wound up 33-24 winners at home. Six of those 17 points came when Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard picked off Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and returned the ball 37 yards for a score.

Jones would wind up 20-of-30 for 261 yards and a touchdown to go with that interception, but he also lost a fumble and gave himself a scathing review when he took the podium for his postgame press conference.

“It’s super embarrassing, from my point, how I played,” Jones said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

The Patriots are waiting to find out if they are going to be in Cincinnati or Buffalo when Jones makes his postseason debut in the Wild Card round. Wherever they wind up, they’ll be looking for a cleaner performance from the first-round pick.

