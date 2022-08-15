Mac Jones has photo from Patriots' playoff loss to Bills in locker

Mac Jones seems to be getting daily motivation from locker room photo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones was the only rookie quarterback in the NFL last season to guide his team to the playoffs. But that apparently wasn't good enough for the New England Patriots QB.

The Patriots suffered a 47-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game, unceremoniously ending what was otherwise a promising first season for Jones.

As Jones enters Year 2, he's apparently being reminded of that blowout loss on a daily basis. Brian Hines of SB Nation's Pats Pulpit recently shared a photo of Jones' locker that appears to show a scene from that Patriots-Bills game of a dejected Jones walking off the field. The final score of the game (47-17) is also written on the picture.

We'd understand if Jones never wanted to think about that loss again; he threw a pair of interceptions and took three sacks in one of the Patriots' largest postseason defeats of the Bill Belichick era. But athletes often are motivated to work harder after humiliating losses to ensure they never happen again, and the 23-year-old QB seemingly is fully embracing this tactic by giving himself a daily reminder.

Jones faces plenty of adversity in his sophomore season, as the Patriots are attempting to install a new-look offense with two offensive coaches -- Matt Patricia and Joe Judge -- taking on new roles following the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Few NFL experts are forecasting the Patriots as serious playoff contenders in the AFC, if they even make the postseason at all.

If that locker room photo is any indication, Jones will draw plenty of motivation from the team's doubters, just like he draws motivation from his own shortcomings.