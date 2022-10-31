Mac Jones: Penalties saved us, definitely want to eliminate those plays
The biggest momentum swing in Sunday’s game between the Jets and Patriots came late in the first half with the Jets up 10-3.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw a pass to his left for wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, but Jets cornerback Michael Carter picked it off and ran 84 yards for a touchdown that sent the MetLife Stadium crowd into a frenzy. Their joy disappeared quickly, however.
Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers was flagged for roughing Jones and the Patriots went on to kick a field goal before halftime. They would take the lead on the first drive of the second half and they never gave it back before the 22-17 win was in the books.
“I think that’s something I’ll have to see on film,” Jones said. “I knew what I was trying to do with it, and just a little miscommunication, but I can’t have those. Penalties saved us, but definitely want to eliminate those plays and have to watch it and see what we can do better.”
Jones was 24-of-35 for 194 yards, a touchdown and an interception that did stay on the board in his first full game since hurting his ankle in Week Three. He’ll try for a cleaner performance and the same result against the Colts next Sunday.
Mac Jones: Penalties saved us, definitely want to eliminate those plays originally appeared on Pro Football Talk