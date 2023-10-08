Mac Jones, Pats ripped on social media for abysmal Week 5 performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Last week's blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys wasn't rock bottom for the New England Patriots after all.

They reached a new low Sunday as they suffered a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones completed only 10 of his 22 passes for 110 yards and tossed two interceptions, including a pick-six in the first quarter. For the second consecutive week, he was replaced by backup QB Bailey Zappe in the second half.

It was another all-around horrendous performance, and the Internet reacted accordingly. Jones, head coach Bill Belichick, and the 1-4 Patriots were harshly criticized for their continued woes on social media, and rightfully so.

Here were some of the most notable reactions to Sunday's defeat.

THIS HAS TO END. HOW MUCH MORE EVIDENCE DO WE NEED THAT MAC JONES IS NOT A STARTING QB???? — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) October 8, 2023

This might be the last start for Mac Jones for awhile — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 8, 2023

Folks, Mac Jones is a real problem. — Matt McCarthy (@MattMcCarthy985) October 8, 2023

Even Mac Jones' good passes are interceptions. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 8, 2023

Dear Patriots fans under 35: Welcome to what it used to be like. — John Tomase (@jtomase) October 8, 2023

If last weekend was rock bottom the Patriots just broke out some excavators — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) October 8, 2023

Damn tough times in New England right now!



If they were playing madden they’d be forced off the sticks…

21-0 rule! — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) October 8, 2023

The worst loss of Bill Belichick's coaching career has been followed by the second-worst loss of his coaching career.



Which may actually be worse than the worst loss because it immediately followed the worst loss. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) October 8, 2023

I'm gonna remember the Patriots next time I want to start complaining about the Saints offense. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 8, 2023

When did Mac Jones turn into Zach Wilson? — christian fauria (@christianfauria) October 8, 2023

Given the level of excellence that Bill Belichick has come to expect, this Patriots team is absolutely brutal to watch. 😬😬😬😬😬 — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 8, 2023

How Belichick proceeds with Jones will be worth monitoring leading into next Sunday's game in Las Vegas. It isn't outlandish to say pivoting to Zappe is worth a shot for the Week 6 matchup vs. the Raiders. The state of the offense couldn't get any worse than it is now.