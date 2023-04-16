After an ugly 2022 season, the players on the Patriots’ offense are excited for a fresh start in 2023.

That’s the word from quarterback Mac Jones, who said when asked about new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien that he and his teammates are eager to get to work in a revamped offense.

“I think we’re all excited for this next year, and it just starts with putting your head down and going to work,” Jones said, via Boston.com. “We’ve got a great group of guys, and it’s all about how you come together as a team — players, coaches, everybody. So I’m excited to work with [O’Brien], and I know we all are, and it’s gonna be a great year. We’ve just gotta put the work in.”

After a promising rookie season in 2021, Jones took a step backward in 2022. How much of that step backward could be blamed on the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and on Matt Patricia taking over McDaniels’ role on the coaching staff, is open to debate. But a big part of O’Brien’s job will be getting that offense on track again.

Bill Belichick has declined to say Jones is the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2023, but Jones sounds like a man who thinks he’s going to be at the helm.

“[The offseason has] been good,” Jones said. “I think it’s important to just evaluate everything. Obviously, a day like today, it takes your mind off football and you get to enjoy the kids. But I’ve definitely been giving it a lot, just like every year, and just super excited to get back with the guys here soon and get to work.”

Mac Jones: Patriots’ offense is excited to work with Bill O’Brien originally appeared on Pro Football Talk