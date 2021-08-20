Mac Jones, Patriots engineer rare 17-play scoring drive vs. Eagles

Mac Jones helped Pats accomplish rare TD drive vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Just how rare was the 17-play touchdown drive Mac Jones helped engineer for the New England Patriots Thursday night?

According to ESPN, the team hasn't had a touchdown drive of that many plays in nearly six years.

The Patriots had a 17-play, 91-yard TD drive during Mac Jones' first series of the game on Thursday.



The last time the Patriots had at least a 17-play TD drive in the regular season was 2015 Week 3 against the Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/favnuqoSNk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 20, 2021

Jones was working with almost entirely different personnel in the preseason contest against the Philadelphia Eagles than Tom Brady was against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when a drive featuring a steady dose of LeGarrette Blount tied the bow on a 51-17 laugher for the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Jones completed four of six passes on the drive for 53 yards Thursday night, connecting with Sony Michel on two plays and once each with N'Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski. Michel contributed heavily in the running game on the drive as well, carrying the ball five times for 20 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson, who put the finishing touches on the series with a 1-yard touchdown run, had five carries for 24 yards in the set.

Contrast that with the drive against the Jaguars, when Brady targeted Danny Amendola, Scott Chandler and Aaron Dobson -- but also James White, who saw some spot duty against the Eagles Thursday but didn't see any time on the drive in question.

Offensive linemen David Andrew and Shaq Mason are the only other players from New England's offense who played both against the Jaguars in 2015 and Thursday against the Eagles.