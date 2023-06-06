Mac Jones has one particular goal heading into 2023 season

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a rough 2022 season, and now he is working harder to turn the page and progress forward in 2023. The third-year signal-caller wants to do everything he can to gain the respect of his teammates.

Jones had an up-and-down 2022 campaign. Between offensive inconsistencies and poor overall play on the field, the quarterback really struggled last year.

Things have changed a little bit over the last several months, starting with the Patriots introducing Bill O’Brien as the new offensive coordinator. That move should make things a bit easier for Jones, who is entering a crucial third season. Perhaps even more than the offensive aspect of things, Jones is looking to earn the respect of those in the locker room.

“I’m going to do everything I can to earn the respect of everybody in this building again,” said Jones, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Jones will have to bounce back in a year that sees a difficult Patriots schedule in a tighter AFC East division. A bounce-back season could put the Patriots in a solid position come playoff time.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire