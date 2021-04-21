Mac Jones once again becomes the betting favorite to go No. 3 overall

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The pendulum keeps swinging regarding the third overall pick.

Via PointsBet, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is once again the favorite, at -150. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has -105 odds. North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance has +325 odds.

Last week, Fields became the favorite at -125. Jones had moved to +100, with Lance at +450.

On March 29, Lance was the favorite at +130. Fields had odds of +150, and Jones stood at +160. By April 8, Jones had moved to the -200 favorite, with Fields at +250 and Lance at +300.

Despite a suggestion that the 49ers made the move without knowing which player they’d take, it’s more likely that the investment used to jump from No. 12 to No. 3 with a specific player in mind. Currently, the favorite is once again Mac Jones.

Mac Jones once again becomes the betting favorite to go No. 3 overall originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-NFL general manager explains why Mac Jones, Patriots are great fit

    Should the Patriots trade up and select Alabama QB Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft? A former general manager thinks the Pats and Jones would be a tremendous fit.

  • Are 49ers on same page about No. 3 overall pick?

    Late last month, the 49ers made a huge move to the top of the draft, ultimately investing three first-round picks and a third-round pick in the player they’ll eventually select. It’s been believed that they made the move with one specific player in mind. Since then, it’s been impossible to figure out which player they [more]

  • Zach Wilson will attend the draft

    Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has declined to attend the event. But Zach Wilson, the presumptive second overall pick, will be there. Wilson has decided to attend the draft in Cleveland, according t Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Jets are widely expected to take Wilson with the second [more]

  • 49ers sign RB Wayne Gallman, reportedly add DE Arden Key

    The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of running back Wayne Gallman to a one-year deal, while NFL Network reported that the team also added defensive end Arden Key. The New York Giants selected Gallman in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, and the back played there for four years before leaving the team in free agency. Used primarily as a change-of-pace back during his time in New York, he ended up starting 10 games in 2020 following an early season injury to Saquon Barkley.

  • Report: Packers high on Western Michigan WR D’Wayne Eskridge

    The Green Bay Packers are among a handful of teams with significant interest in Western Michigan receiver D'Wayne Eskridge.

  • Cubs Observations: Javy Báez hits grand slam, Mets' defense labors

    The Cubs crushed the Mets 16-4 on Wednesday, with New York's defense struggling before Javy Bez crushed a grand slam to put the game out of reach.

  • Steelers are concerned about “too much replay”

    The Ravens have tried and tried again to get the NFL to add an eighth member of the officiating crew — a sky judge — who would assist on-field officials based on available camera angles. The proposal has not gotten to a vote the past two offseasons. The Steelers are one of the teams opposed [more]

  • Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar flipped a coin to decide whether to return to school or enter the NFL draft

    Kolar let money sway his decision to return to school over entering the NFL draft.

  • Creating concepts for the top five quarterbacks in the 2021 draft class

    Scheme fit is a big part of the quarterback evaluation. Here are some route designs for each of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Gutfeld on CNN anchors coverage of officer-involved shootings

    'Gutfeld!' panel analyzes the media's role in the Derek Chauvin trial and police reform debates

  • 49ers add depth through a couple free agency moves

    The San Francisco 49ers added a couple depth pieces at key positions going into the NFL draft with RB Wayne Gallman and DE Arden Key.

  • NFL approves pair of rule changes regarding penalty enforcement

    Two proposed rules changes regarding penalty enforcement were approved by NFL owners on Wednesday. Chicago proposed the first of them and it dealt with enforcing penalties on conversions after touchdowns. The Bears faced the Broncos in a 2019 game that saw the Broncos flagged for delay of game while going for two while down 13-12 [more]

  • Hopeful US Ryder Cup pairs unite in New Orleans PGA event

    There will be some duos trying to make an impression on US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker when the US PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans begins Thursday.

  • Joe Burrow not lobbying for Bengals to draft Ja’Marr Chase, or Penei Sewell

    Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he is not, contrary to some reports, lobbying the team to draft his old LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in next week’s NFL draft. And he’s not lobbying for Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, either. Burrow told Cris Collinsworth on a Pro Football Focus podcast that [more]

  • NFL passes rule designed to give kicking team a better chance on onside kicks

    Although the NFL did not vote on the much-discussed “fourth-and-15 alternative” to the onside kick, it did pass a new rule that will make onside kicks easier for the kicking team to recover. The rule will require the receiving team to have no more than nine players lined up in the “setup zone,” which is [more]

  • 2021 NFL Draft Rankings

    Thor Nystrom and Eric Froton give their position-by-position rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft, complete with detailed breakdowns and comps! (The Montgomery Advertiser-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Florida's DeSantis signs controversial law targeting 'rioters,' local police reform efforts

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed into law controversial "anti-riot" legislation that increases penalties for certain kinds of protests, creates a new crime called "mob intimidation," requires that people arrested at protests remain in jail until their first court appearance, threatens sanctions for local municipalities that reduce or shift funding for law enforcement, and allows businesses to sue cities and local officials if the municipalities are found to have provided inadequate law enforcement protection during protests. DeSantis, flanked by GOP officials and law enforcement officers, called the new law "strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement measure in the country." Critics called the law unconstitutional and vowed to sue Florida. "The bill will cost taxpayers millions of dollars, creating new jail beds in a mass incarceration system that is already over-bloated and on the brink of collapse," said Mikah Kubic, executive director of the ACLU of Florida, and "it shields violent counter-protesters from civil liability if they injure or kill a protester or demonstrator." "Republicans love to talk about the Constitution, but they're shredding it with bills" like this, said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida's lone statewide elected Democrat. "Silencing speech and blocking the vote is what communist regimes do." DeSantis said the law is necessary to prevent the kind of damage that accompanied some anti-racism protests last summer. "If you riot, if you loot, if you harm others, particularly if you harm a law enforcement officer during one of these violent assemblies, you're going to jail," he said. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held up photographs of people having fun at Disney World and beaches, then warned new residents not to "register to vote and vote the stupid way you did up north." He pointed to Florida's low crime rate and said people "up north" are getting killed and victimized. During a press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County tells new Florida residents "Don't register to vote and vote the stupid way you did up north."pic.twitter.com/HahFQVCVW2 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 19, 2021 Overall crime dropped 12 percent in Florida in the first half of 2020, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported in January, but murders jumped 16.2 percent and aggravated assaults rose 6.5 percent. Homicides were up in all but one Florida county, and they soared 31 percent in Miami-Dade County and 16 percent in Jacksonville, NPR reported. That's on par with national trends for 2020. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedChris Christie is reportedly 'seriously considering' a 2024 presidential run

  • Where does PL go now after Super League debacle?

    Robbie Mustoe, Danny Higginbotham and Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson sort through the entire Super League saga and discuss what comes next after the two days that turned the soccer world upside down.

  • Mel Kiper, Todd McShay combine to mock CB, WR to Cardinals

    The two ESPN draft gurus alternate picks. The Arizona Cardinals land a top cornerback and a slot receiver in this NFL mock draft.

  • Why one QB authority ranks Kellen Mond ahead of Justin Fields and Trey Lance

    Chris Simms thinks there's an under-the-radar QB who's better than two guys that Washington fans are super interested in.