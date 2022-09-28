Mac Jones officially did not practice Wednesday

When Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met the media on Wednesday morning, he said quarterback Mac Jones‘ ankle was getting better day by day and little else about the prospect of Jones playing against the Packers this weekend.

Belichick did let slip that Jones probably would not take part in the team’s practice later in the day. The Patriots released their official injury report on Wednesday afternoon and it shows that Jones was on the sideline during the session.

While Belichick is unlikely to be any more expansive about Jones’ outlook, the practice reports on Thursday and Friday should fill in the gaps about Jones’ outlook. If he doesn’t practice, it’s hard to imagine he will be in the lineup.

Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder) was the only other player out of practice. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (thumb), safety Kyle Dugger (knee), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (back), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), and safety Adrian Phillips (ribs) were all limited participants.

