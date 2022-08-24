Mac Jones: Offense trying to work through it all, it doesn’t happen overnight

The Patriots are in Las Vegas for practices and a preseason game with the Raiders this week and the first day of practice was another rocky one for the team’s offense.

Reporters at the practice noted that it was a slog for the Patriots offense all day until better work in a final two-minute drill allowed them to finish on their highest note of the afternoon. Overall, though, the day was painted as another rough patch for an offense that has appeared to miss former coordinator and current Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels this summer.

Quarterback Mac Jones was 14-for-26 with an interception and said on WEEI that the unit is still “kind of getting a feel for what you want to do,” which is why he wouldn’t label the day as a failure for the unit.

“Failure is putting a label on something that’s a process. We’re just trying to focus on the process, and not the result. Failure would be considered a result,” Jones said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “We’re just trying to work through it all. . . . We don’t need to overcomplicate it. It’s a simple game if you make it a simple game. We’re all trying to get there, which doesn’t happen overnight.”

The number of nights before the games start to count are growing short and finding more consistency before their Week 1 outing against the Dolphins would be a welcome step in the right direction in New England.

