Mac Jones on Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘He has a choice to make’

The New England Patriots are in the mix to sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., per multiple reports, and that seems to be OK by Mac Jones. Beckham cleared waivers on Tuesday after the Cleveland Browns released him. Beckham is a free agent, with a handful of suitors.

Jones was asked how he feels about Beckham during a press conference on Wednesday.

“He’s a great player. He has a choice to make. That’s up to him,” Jones said. “We have really good receivers here, and anybody who wants to help us win is obviously a benefit to the team. I obviously will leave that up to coach Belichick. You can ask him about it. I know for a fact that he always wants people who will come here and help us win.”

Mac Jones asked about Odell Beckham Jr. What does the QB think of the WR as a player? And would the QB like to have the WR on the Patriots? pic.twitter.com/LqIuvdyPmc — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 10, 2021

Beckham can wait as long as he wants to decide, but the longer he takes, the less likely he is to play in Week 10 with his new team. The Patriots kick off against the Browns at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

