Mac Jones not surprised he won starting job, calls Cam Newton 'a really good mentor'

The New England Patriots stunned the NFL world in cutting Cam Newton last week. With the move, the Patriots confirmed rookie Mac Jones would take over as their starting quarterback.

While the rest of the NFL was still processing that decision, Jones wasn't fazed by it. He expected it, Jones revealed on a radio hit with WEEI.

"I prepare to be the starter. I got a chance to get a lot of reps. Nothing really changes. Just trying to be a good teammate, trying to learn the plays every day, fix what I messed up on, and listen to Josh [McDaniels] and all the guys in the quarterback room and take the advice."

Jones said he wasn't surprised by the decision because he was preparing to be the team's starter all along. His statement wasn't a dig at Newton. It was insight into Jones' mindset and preparation.

Mac Jones said he's prepared to be the Patriots' starter from Day 1 of training camp. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Mac Jones calls Cam Newton 'a really good mentor'

If you need further proof there's no bad blood between Jones and Newton, Jones spoke highly of Newton during the interview with WEEI.

"He was a really good mentor to me. I know we'll stay in touch. Ever since I came here, he knew I was here to help him and he was here to help me, so I never felt like we were butting heads or anything like that," Jones said on sports radio WEEI's "Merloni and Fauria" program.

"Obviously Cam is a great guy, a great player, and hopefully he lands somewhere. I definitely learned a lot from him and I'm excited to keep learning from Brian [Hoyer] and everyone in the quarterback room."

With Newton out of the picture, Jones will start for the Patriots during their Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins. He'll take on former college teammates Tua Tagovailoa in that contest.

After being released in late August, Newton is still looking to catch on with another NFL team.