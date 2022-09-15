Mac Jones not practicing on Thursday due to an illness

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will miss practice on Thursday due to an illness, per Patriots.com writer Evan Lazar.

Jones was a bit of a surprise as a full participant at practice on Wednesday, following a vicious hit he suffered at the hands of Miami Dolphins safeties Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland. The second-year quarterback pointed to that particular play, which drew a flag for roughing the passer, as the culprit for his back injury.

He seemed certain that he would suit up and play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but obviously, his health will have to be good enough to allow him to do so.

However, if there is a silver lining here, it would be backup quarterback Brian Hoyer being emphasized more in the offense in Jones’ absence.

It could benefit the Patriots down the line if they eventually have to break open the emergency glass case and hand the signal-calling reins over to the longtime veteran.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire