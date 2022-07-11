Mac Jones not included in ESPN's new 2022 ranking of NFL's top quarterbacks

Mac Jones not included in ESPN's new ranking of NFL's top quarterbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones had a tremendous rookie season for the New England Patriots in 2021, but he still doesn't rank among the NFL's top 10 or top 15 quarterbacks in many of the latest offseason rankings and lists.

That includes ESPN's new ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2022 campaign. ESPN "surveyed 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players" to compile its list of the best QBs.

Jones didn't make the cut in the top 10, and he also wasn't among players named in the "honorable mentions" section. Jones also didn't receive any votes for this list, which is really a top 13 ranking when you include the honorable mentions.

The top quarterback on ESPN's ranking is Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, who has won back-to-back MVP awards. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is No. 2, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is No. 3 and Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is No. 4.

Overall, there isn't a ton to nit-pick with this list, including the fact that Jones isn't on it.

Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,806 yards, 22 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions last season. He was the top rookie quarterback by far, and his ability to grasp a complicated Patriots offense in such little time was quite impressive. The Patriots won 10 games and returned to the playoffs.

But he's not a top-10, top-13 or even top-15 quarterback right now.

Could Jones jump into that range after the upcoming season? It's definitely not out of the question.

The Patriots offense should be plenty better in 2022 after the offseason addition of wide receiver DeVante Parker and the return of pass-catching running back James White. Veteran tight end Jonnu Smith also is primed for a bounce back after a tough first season in New England.

You could even argue that the Patriots have the best group of running backs in the AFC, which will give the offense much-needed balance. Jones himself should come into Year 2 stronger (with an improved diet, too).

There's a lot to be excited about in regards to Jones' future with the Patriots, but he still has a ways to go before being considered a top-tier quarterback.