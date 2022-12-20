Mac Jones: We’re not going to fall apart after loss to Raiders

When a team loses a game the way that the Patriots did on Sunday, it’s inevitable that people will wonder about their ability to bounce back in the future.

Quarterback Mac Jones fielded a question on that topic about 24 hours after Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones planted him into the turf while running for a game-winning touchdown. During an appearance on WEEI, Mac Jones said the Patriots have “a very mature group of people” who will be able to band together and push past a stunning loss.

“There’s a lot of things we could fall apart from but we’re not going to do that,” Jones said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “We’re going to come together and finish as strong as we can. That starts with this week.”

After a blowout loss to the Chiefs early in the 2014 season, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made “on to Cincinnati” one of his most memorable press conference soundbites and the Patriots beat the Bengals the next week to propel themselves on a run to a Super Bowl title. This year’s Patriots are also moving on to Cincinnati as the Bengals will be in town on Christmas Eve and the faintest hopes of another Super Bowl run will be difficult to conjure if they don’t bounce back with a win.

