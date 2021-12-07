Peyton Manning revealed during the Monday night Manningcast on ESPN2 that the Patriots denied him access to Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones leading up to the game. Jones is the only quarterback who didn’t speak to Manning before a Manningcast broadcast this season.

Jones was asked about it on WEEI on Tuesday.

“I am not going to get into any details, but I think we were just focused on the game,” Jones said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “The Patriots do a great job of just helping me stay focused on what I need to stay focused on.”

Manning was not critical of the team’s handling of Jones, saying it was the same approach the Colts used with him in his rookie season.

Jones threw only three passes on Monday night, completing two for 19 yards in the victory over the Bills.

Mac Jones on not doing pre-Manningcast call: We were just focused on the game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk