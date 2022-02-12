Mac Jones not concerned about Patriots moving forward without Josh McDaniels

Mac Jones will have to adjust to losing his offensive coordinator this year. But it’s something he’s done before, and something he says he’s not concerned with handling again.

Jones played for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in 2021, but McDaniels left to become head coach of the Raiders. Jones told NBCSportsBoston.com that it’s par for the course for him, given that he played for three offensive coordinators at Alabama.

“It’s not my first rodeo with dealing with a new coordinator,” Jones said. “At Alabama. I think back to all the different guys I’ve worked with and I have a lot of experience with learning a new — we’re gonna keep the same system but, you know, new terminology here and there. I know coach [Bill] Belichick will have a plan, and I’m looking forward to working just getting better as a player regardless of who’s out there with us.”

The Patriots have not said who their offensive coordinator will be this year, or even if they’ll give anyone the offensive coordinator title at all. Jones said he’s confident Belichick will see to it that the offense runs smoothly.

“I have no preferences honestly. I mean, like I said, I just leave it up to coach,” Jones said. “He does a good job picking the right people. He’s done that for however many years that he’s been a head coach, and that’s why I’m really happy to be with him because he always has a plan.”

Jones had an impressive rookie season, but he was not at his best down the stretch when the Patriots lost four of their final five games, counting their playoff loss in Buffalo. Whoever is calling the offensive plays in New England this year needs to get Jones back to the level he was playing at in the middle of the season, when he was looking like the league’s best rookie quarterback in 2021.

