Patriots quarterback Mac Jones aired some complaints about the offense during a Week 13 loss to the Bills and there were several moments where he appeared to be frustrated during Monday night’s win in Arizona.

ESPN cameras caught Jones cursing in the general direction of the team’s sideline a couple of times while going 24-of-35 for 235 yards and an interception in the 27-13 win. That led to a postgame question about whether he’s frustrated by the offense and Jones responded negatively while complimenting play caller Matt Patricia.

“No. The biggest thing is not letting it affect my play and bringing the best out of my guys,” Jones said in his press conference. “Today, thought we all did a good job trying to play the next play, play the next series and Matt did a great job. He’s trying to call the game so that we can win. Sometimes, it might be this thing that people don’t know about, like the quick passes for whatever reason and that’s our game plan. We knew what we had to do to win and he called a great game and stayed calm. He’s a calm person, very stoic. We’re just going to continue to grow together and do what we can to win games.”

Monday’s win lifted the Patriots past the Chargers and Jets into the No. 7 spot in the AFC playoff picture, which makes it easier to smooth over any rough offensive patches as the Patriots look to the final four weeks with a chance to return to the postseason.

Mac Jones: No frustration, Matt Patricia called a great game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk