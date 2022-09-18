Mac Jones to Nelson Agholor for a spectacular Patriots TD

The New England Patriots executed a beautiful two-minute drill at the end of the first half of their game with the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Mac Jones took his time, and kept his poise, moving the team toward the Pittsburgh goal line.

And then the second-year QB from Alabama took the deep shot.

Nelson Agholor was the target and he was well-covered by Ahkello Witherspoon.

But the veteran Agholor was not going to be denied and he came down with the pass and made his way to the end zone.

The play was good for 44 yards and 6 points.

The 8-play drive took 2:46 and after the PAT the Patriots had a 10-3 lead on the road.

