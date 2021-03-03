The looming NFL draft has led to a number of questions and debates over prospects, in particular the players available at the top of the quarterback board. The rise of one specific QB has led to a rather pertinent discussion:

Is Mac Jones mobile enough for today’s NFL?

As someone who has outlined how mobility is a pre-requisite for rookie quarterbacks, this is a fascinating discussion. When you look at this quarterback board you see some players who are certainly mobile, such as Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields. But Jones does not fit in that mold of athleticism, and given that, how can he survive in the modern NFL?

He’ll need to handle pressure in the pocket through a few different means. Footwork in the pocket is one, as is feel for the pressure around him. Understanding the protection in front of him — and more importantly where the weak points in the protection scheme exist — is another. Finally, toughness might be critical. Sometimes as a QB you have to hang in there and know the big shot is coming, and for a QB like Jones that might be essential.

In this film breakdown we’ll dive into Jones and how he responded to pressure last season, with some lessons for his NFL future. Not just for the quarterback himself, but for his future team:

