Mac Jones might be real reason Bill O’Brien returned to New England

Bill O’Brien’s decision to return as the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots might have been for more than just his connection with coach Bill Belichick.

In Sunday’s quick hits, ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted that some close to the Alabama Crimson Tide football program believe O’Brien’s decision to return to New England was partly due to Mac Jones being the quarterback under center.

O’Brien worked with Jones in preparation for the 2021 NFL draft. So the two already have a built-in connection and working relationship together that the Patriots hope turns into success on the field.

Reiss wrote:

Some close to the Alabama program, where O’Brien served as OC the past two seasons, believe Jones’ presence is one of the top reasons the job appealed to O’Brien.

The situation between the 2022 season and 2023 should be like night and day for Jones, who completely fell off a cliff due to the previous offensive coaching debacle.

Under Josh McDaniels, Jones was a Pro Bowl quarterback, and the Patriots were a playoff contender. Only time will tell if the same holds true under O’Brien.

