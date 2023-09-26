Mac Jones may be fined, won't be suspended for hitting Sauce Gardner in crotch

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' below the belt shot to Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner won't result in the quarterback missing any time.

Gardner accused Jones of extracurricular activity after a quarterback sneak in New England's Week Three win and video shows contact between the two players before Gardner shoves Jones away. Jones said on Monday that he did not intentionally strike Gardner and the league investigation into the matter didn't find a reason for severe punishment.

Monday passed without any word of a suspension for Jones and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media confirmed with the NFL's non-media officials that no ban is coming. Jones could still be fined for his hands-on approach to the cornerback's nether regions.

If Jones is fined, it will be the second year in a row that the quarterback has been disciplined by the league. He was fined for a low block on former Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during a 2022 game between the teams.