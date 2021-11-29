Mac Jones matches Russell Wilson for consecutive wins of more than 20 points by rookie

Mac Jones matched Russell Wilson in impressive rookie wins mark Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The impressive rookie season of Mac Jones continued Sunday, when the quarterback threw for a career-high 310 yards in a 36-13 win for the New England Patriots over the Tennessee Titans.

With the 23-point margin of victory, Jones joined some impressive company in the history of rookie passers in the NFL.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: The Patriots have 3 straight wins by 20 points with the same rookie starting QB in Mac Jones. The only other team/rookie QB to have that all-time was the Seahawks with Russell Wilson in 2012 (Week 14-16). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 28, 2021

With help from New England's defense, of course, Jones has helped the Patriots win three straight games by at least 20 points; including Sunday's triumph over the Titans, the last two games for New England have been a 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 and a 25-0 blanking of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11.

For his part, Jones has thrown six touchdowns and just one interception over the last three games, completing 79% of his passes (64 for 81). During Wilson's stretch, he threw for six touchdown passes and two picks and completed 63.2% (36 for 57) of his passes.

Can Jones set the rookie mark with a fourth-straight victory of more than 20 points in his first matchup with the Buffalo Bills next week? Buffalo did lose by 26 points to the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, 41-15.

When the Bills and Patriots last met, in Week 16 of the 2020 season, it was Buffalo which blew doors off New England with a 38-9 victory. The Patriots did beat the Bills by 20 or more points 10 times with Tom Brady under center, most recently a 37-16 victory in 2017.