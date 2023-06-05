Mac Jones: I’m going to do everything I can to earn respect inside the Patriots’ building

Mac Jones: I’m going to do everything I can to earn respect inside the Patriots’ building

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones knows he took a step backward in his second season, and he says he’s committed to righting the ship.

“I’m going to do everything I can to earn the respect of everybody in this building again,” Jones said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Jones believes that great players are defined by how they respond to adversity — something Jones saw a lot of during a rough 2022 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes the most confident people come from a year where they might not have been their best. I feel like that’s where I’m at,” he said. “Really great people are formed through ups and downs. Some of the learning experiences I had last year will really help. There’s a lot of things I can do better as a person, as a player.”

After a very promising rookie year, Jones’ play declined across the board in his second season. Now he enters a third season that will go a long way toward determining what kind of future he has in New England.

Mac Jones: I’m going to do everything I can to earn respect inside the Patriots’ building originally appeared on Pro Football Talk