Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Mac Jones has “definitely made progress” in his rehab from a high-ankle sprain. The team’s practice report later in the day confirmed Jones took a step in his recovery.

The Patriots list the quarterback as a limited participant.

It marks his first practice since his injury on the final play of the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

Zack Cox of NESN reports Jones has a noticeable limp, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Jones “believes he can play” and will “push” to do so.

Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer remains in concussion protocol and didn’t practice, which likely leaves rookie Bailey Zappe to make his first career start if Jones can’t play.

Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion) and tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) also sat out.

Safety Kyle Dugger (knee), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), safety Adrian Phillips (ribs) and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip) were limited.

Mac Jones limited in Wednesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk