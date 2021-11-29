Mac Jones leading the NFL in a unique passing category

As the Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues his way through his rookie season, he is sitting with some of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in several statistics. He is efficient with the football, and is putting his wideouts in positions to succeed.

Jones has thrown a catchable ball 85% of the time, the highest among all NFL quarterbacks, and that has allowed him to hold the distinction of being the best rookie quarterback of the 2021 draft class. His passing proficiency has allowed him to record high completion percentages. Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, he had a 71.9 completion percentage. That marked his third game in a row where he completed at least 70% of his passes.

On the season, his efficiency has allowed him to join elite company in one major statistic. He has a 65%+ completion percentage in 10 games more than any other QB and two games ahead of Tom Brady.

Most games with 65%+ comp pct this season Mac Jones 10

Tom Brady 8

Joe Burrow 8

Kirk Cousins 8

Kyler Murray 8

Dak Prescott 8 People forget. Mac Jones is a rookie. pic.twitter.com/uivKwl0bci — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 29, 2021

With the tough defense of the Buffalo Bills coming up, his accuracy and efficiency will be tested. As the AFC race gets tighter, those qualities will be important.

Related