The Patriots had their seven-game winning streak come to an end against the Colts last Saturday and rookie quarterback Mac Jones had one of his worst outings of the year during the defeat.

Jones posted his lowest completion percentage since Week Eight and threw multiple interceptions for the first time since Week Three in the 27-17 loss. The Patriots now have to turn their attention to a game against the Bills and Jones was asked at a Wednesday press conference how he turns the page on a rocky outing.

“I think every experience is a learning experience,” Jones said. “Everyone’s different. Everyone comes from different places, but whether you win or you lose, you can still learn. In college, you lose games and you have to learn from it. In the NFL, obviously, it’s hard to win, so you have to learn from the errors you make personally, which are the most important because that’s how it affects the team. I’m always very hard on myself because if I don’t play great, then it affects the people around me. Those guys are playing really well and I can play a lot better. It just goes back to me.”

Jones wasn’t asked to do much more than hand off the first time the Patriots faced the Bills and it’s likely that he’ll have to take on a bigger role this weekend. If he doesn’t fare better than he did last Saturday, the AFC East race could get more interesting in the final couple of weeks.

Mac Jones: Last week is a learning experience, I have to play better originally appeared on Pro Football Talk