Through the first two games of Mac Jones‘ NFL career, the Patriots offense has relied on short throws to move the ball and Jones has been effective at executing them.

Jones has completed just under 74 percent of his passes and he hasn’t turned the ball over, which wasn’t enough to get the Pats a win in the opener but did help them to a 25-6 win over the Jets in Week Two. During an appearance on WEEI, Jones said that he doesn’t feel like he’s been passing up bigger plays down the field because it’s not “that confusing or complicated” to simply throw the ball to the open man.

“It wouldn’t say that,” Jones said. “I think it goes back to just me sticking to my rules and there’s sometimes when the defense takes plays away and that’s why we play. I mean, they are good on defense, too. At the same time, I feel like you take the three or four plays, or whatever it may be, whether it is in practice or a game, and you re-watch them and you’re like ‘OK, I probably could’ve thrown that one.’ But, at the end of the day, it’s about moving the ball and taking what the defense gives you. If they give you the deep shot, then take it. But if they give you the short, then take the short. It’s kind of what the defense is doing, really.”

The Patriots’ offensive approach has not paid off all that well in the red zone — they’ve scored touchdowns on two of their seven visits — but Jones said he doesn’t think that’s a matter of the calls being made by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He said he knows he “can make those tight window throws” and put the onus on himself to be better in that area of the field in the future.

Mac Jones on lack of downfield throws: It’s about taking what the defense gives you originally appeared on Pro Football Talk