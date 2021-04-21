What if Mac Jones or Justin Fields was Patriots' starting QB in 2021?

Nick Goss
·1 min read
What if Jones or Fields was Patriots' starting QB in 2021? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 NFL Draft could be where the New England Patriots find their next franchise quarterback.

The Patriots have not yet found a long-term successor to Tom Brady since he left the franchise in 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

The 2021 draft class has five excellent QB prospects expected to be taken in the first round. Two of the most likely candidates for the Patriots if they trade up are Ohio State's Justin Fields and Alabama's Mac Jones.

What would the Patriots' upcoming season look like with Jones or Fields under center? Our friends at Strat-O-Matic simulated the 2021 campaign twice -- once with each player starting at QB -- and the results were pretty interesting.

Click the link below to check out how their rookie years unfolded with the Patriots.

Simulating Pats' 2021 season with Jones and Fields

