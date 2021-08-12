Mac Jones joins these Patriots players with No. 10 jersey number

Mac Jones joins these Pats players with No. 10 jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have given official jersey numbers to their rookies and Mac Jones' was no surprise.

The rookie quarterback will wear No. 10 -- the same jersey number Jones had at Alabama, where he won a national championship last season before the Patriots selected him with the No. 15 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Patriots fans will get their first look at Jones wearing No. 10 in Thursday night's preseason opener versus the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium.

Who else in Patriots history has worn No. 10? Here's the full list, which goes all the way back to quarterback Harvey White in 1960.

Damiere Byrd, WR

Josh Gordon, WR

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB

Austin Collie, WR

Tiquan Underwood, WR

Jabar Gaffney, WR

Kevin Kasper, WR

Lee Johnson, P

Scott Secules, QB

Brian Hansen, P

Glenn Antrum, WR

Bob Bleier, QB

Tom Flick, QB

Dave Chapple, P

Eric Crabtree, WR

Don Trull, QB

Harvey White, QB

There are six quarterbacks listed, with the most notable one obviously being Jimmy Garoppolo. Unlike Garoppolo, there's a real chance Jones starts games his rookie season. In fact, it's even possible he's the Week 1 starter.

Jones has impressed during training camp so far, but that's just part of the process. He'll need to perform at a high level in the preseason games and joint practices to give himself the best chance at winning the starting job.

Thursday night's matchup is the most anticipated preseason game in recent Patriots memory, and the QB battle between Jones and Cam Newton is the main reason why.