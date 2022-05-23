Mac Jones: Joe Judge has knowledge that’s very beneficial to me as a QB

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has created plenty of mystery as to who will replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive play-caller.

But Joe Judge confirmed last week that he’s working with the quarterbacks, which means Judge is largely responsible for continuing Mac Jones‘ progression from the quarterback’s first season.

Jones spoke to the media on Monday, following the team’s first OTA practice and had some positive things to say about his new position coach.

“He’s done a great job coaching us. He’s seen a lot of football. Obviously, he’s been around football for a long time, whether that’s as a head coach, special teams, playing the position himself, so he has knowledge that is very beneficial to me as a quarterback,” Jones said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “Obviously, I’m going to learn with him. The goal is to kind of teach each other, move along, and take what he knows, take the experiences that I have, and combine them, and work together as a great team.”

The 15th overall pick of the 2021 draft, Jones completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a rookie. No matter who is calling the offensive plays, the Patriots will need Jones to be better in 2022 to make a deeper postseason run.

