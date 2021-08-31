Mac Jones’ jersey sells out within two hours of Cam Newton’s release

The Mac Jones era has officially began in New England.

The Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning following a quarterback battle that lasted the duration of the offseason. Jones, the No. 15 overall pick, was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded rookie quarterback in the preseason and that was enough to solidify himself as the starter.

Jones’ poise and ability to command the pocket is reminiscent of Tom Brady within the Patriots’ system, which drew comparisons from many people around the league — starting with the draft day comparison photos.

Another comparable accolade both quarterbacks have is their ability to sell out jerseys. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Jones’ jerseys at the Patriots Pro Shop sold out less than two hours after Newton’s release.

Mac Jones’ jerseys at Patriots Pro Shop are sold out. Already. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2021

Jones’ Week 1 matchup will be against the Miami Dolphins and his former Alabama teammate, Tua Tagovailoa.

List