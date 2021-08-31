Mac Jones jersey: Patriots Pro Shop sold out of rookie's No. 10

Mac Jones' popularity evident in Patriots Pro Shop jersey sales originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones won the Patriots' starting quarterback job Tuesday. He's also winning the popularity contest in New England.

The rookie quarterback will be the Patriots' Week 1 starter after the team released Cam Newton on Tuesday. There's plenty of buzz around Jones, who has looked very impressive in training camp and the preseason since New England took him 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

One way to measure "buzz" is jersey sales, and apparently Jones' No. 10 is flying off the shelves in Foxboro: The Patriots Pro Shop outside Gillette Stadium sold out of all men's Jones jerseys two weeks ago, NBC10's Abbey Niezgoda reports.

Only youth and women’s sizes left of Mac Jones jerseys at the Pro-Shop. They say they sold out of men’s sizes two weeks ago. @NBC10Boston @necn pic.twitter.com/MjWnXeMcaX — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) August 31, 2021

Shortly after Newton's release Tuesday, fans descended upon the Pro Shop to scoop up the remaining women's and youth jerseys for Jones, per Niezgoda.

It’s the Mac Era here at Gillette. But the Pro-shop doesn’t have many Mac Jones jerseys or shirts in stock. Allison couldn’t wait to get her hands on one. @nbc10boston @necn pic.twitter.com/UqSl40RmdB — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) August 31, 2021

Store manager at the Pro-Shop tells me men’s Mac Jones jerseys have been ordered. Unclear when they’ll be back in stock. But if you’re a kid, you’re in luck! @NBC10Boston @necn pic.twitter.com/x1Wumc8P4L — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) August 31, 2021

Jones' jersey officially went on sale at the Pro Shop on Aug. 12. So, that means it took less than a week for men's sizes of Jones' jersey to sell out -- all while the rookie was the presumed backup to Newton.

That's a testament to Jones' popularity in New England, which only should increase now that he's the starter. After the Patriots went 7-9 with Newton last season, fans are clamoring for a new franchise quarterback to lead the team to success in the post-Tom Brady era, and they're apparently all-in on Jones assuming that role.

Fortunately for New England fans, the Pro Shop isn't the only place selling Jones jerseys. The NFL Shop has Jones jerseys available online, as does Fanatics.