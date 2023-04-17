Mac Jones isn’t afraid of competing with Bailey Zappe, per teammate

The New England Patriots will enter the 2023 season with quarterback Mac Jones looking to bounce back.

One Patriots player, according to NFL insider Mike Giardi, reportedly has the utmost confidence in Jones heading into next season, particularly when it comes to a possible spring and summer competition with backup Bailey Zappe.

Jones recorded 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2022. He struggled at the beginning of the year but was able to find his groove towards the back half of the season.

Nevertheless, New England lost three out of the final five games of the season, including the season-finale in Buffalo on January 8.

With new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien at the helm, things may change. An anonymous Patriots player showed his support for Jones, via Giardi.

Talked to a #Patriots player about the possibility of a Mac vs Zappe battle this spring/summer. "Mac's not afraid of competition. That's all he wants to do, compete. I think people are underestimating him & that can only help us." — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 14, 2023

This could be a pivotal year for Jones and the rest of the Patriots, as they look to make noise in a talented AFC East division. At the very least, Jones clearly has the support of his teammates. `

