Mac Jones inks his rookie contract with New England Patriots

BamaInsider is unveiling its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. … Named Shaun Alexander-FWAA Freshman of the Year after leading the nation’s freshmen with seven sacks as part of 52 total tackles, including 10.5 stops for a loss with eight quarterback hurries... Also forced a fumble against Florida in the SEC Championship Game and blocked a field-goal attempt against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl Game… Named to the SEC All-Freshman Team while also earning second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press… Picked up defensive player of the week honors from the Alabama coaching staff for his play against Mississippi State, LSU, Florida and Notre Dame ... Also earned special teams player of the week accolades for his play against Notre Dame.