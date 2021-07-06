Mac Jones inks his rookie contract with New England Patriots
Mac Jones has signed his rookie contract with New England.
Another 2021 first-round quarterback has signed on the line. According to multiple reports, Mac Jones signed his four-year rookie contract with the Patriots on Tuesday. As the 15th overall pick, Jones’ slotted deal is worth a guaranteed $15.6 million. New England will have to make a decision on whether to exercise Jones’ fifth-year option in [more]
Mac Jones slid all the way to No. 15, but the Patriots certainly aren't complaining!
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Tuesday signed his four-year, $15.6 million rookie contract which includes a fifth-year option. It comes with a signing bonus of roughly $8.7 million, per NFL Network. Jones, a two-time national title winner with the Crimson Tide, was the fifth quarterback chosen in the top 15 of this year's NFL Draft.
