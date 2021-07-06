Mac Jones inks his rookie contract with New England Patriots

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones exceeded all expectations in his senior campaign that ended with a national championship win and a top-four finish in the final 2020 Heisman voting.

Today, the quarterback, who was seen as a backup since his arrival in Tuscaloosa in 2017, signed his rookie contract with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Jones’ deal with the Patriots is a standard rookie contract that has four years with a fifth-year option and a total value of $15.6 million.

Jones will likely begin his NFL career on the sidelines, as he’ll sit behind Cam Newton on the depth chart. However, some believe his time to take over the franchise will come sooner than most think.

Patriots’ QB Mac Jones officially signed his four-year, $15.6 million contract that also includes a fifth-year option. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2021

