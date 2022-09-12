Mac Jones injury: New update on Patriots QB's back issue revealed

New update on Patriots QB Mac Jones' back injury revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have received good news on starting quarterback Mac Jones' back injury, but it's a situation to keep a close eye on before Sunday's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that Jones is suffering from back spasms and that X-rays taken after the team's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins were negative.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jones' injury is not thought to be serious.

Scans on Patriotsâ€™ QB Mac Jonesâ€™ back came back â€œnormalâ€, per source. The injury is not thought to be serious but the team will monitor and gauge how Jones is feeling this week before Sundayâ€™s game vs. Pittsburgh. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022

All in all, these are positive updates for the Patriots.

Jones took a couple huge hits in Sunday's defeat to the Dolphins as New England's offensive struggled mightily. The former Alabama star gave a decent performance, completing 21 of 30 pass attempts for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Patriots offense scored only seven points -- its lowest total in a game against the Dolphins since 2006.

If Jones is unable to play in Pittsburgh, backup Brian Hoyer probably would start. The Patriots also have rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe on the roster.