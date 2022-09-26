Mac Jones injury: Patriots QB has 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain, per report

Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones has 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The latest update on Mac Jones' ankle injury is not encouraging for the New England Patriots.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that Patriots quarterback suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Jones will get a second opinion soon.

It's unknown how much time Jones will miss, but as Pelissero notes above, it wouldn't be surprising if the second-year quarterback is unable to play next Sunday when the Patriots visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Jones hobbled off the field near the end of the fourth quarter Sunday and couldn't put much weight on his left leg. He had to be carried to the locker room and appeared to be in serious pain.

If Jones does miss any games, the Patriots likely will turn to backup Brian Hoyer. Rookie Bailey Zappe is the other quarterback on the roster, but Hoyer's experience and knowledge of the offense makes him the safer choice to start.

The Patriots' next two games are against the Packers on the road in Week 4 and versus the Detroit Lions at home in Week 5.