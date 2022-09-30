Mac Jones injury: Patriots QB present for Friday's practice

Mac Jones present and throwing at Friday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick wasn't kidding when he said the New England Patriots were taking Mac Jones' high-ankle sprain "day by day."

After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Jones was present at Friday's session behind Gillette Stadium. The second-year quarterback's injured ankle was heavily taped as he tossed a few passes behind the throwing net.

Jones wasn't moving around much during the media portion of practice, but it's an encouraging sign that the injury isn't as severe as was initially reported. Additionally, Karen Gueregian of the Boston Herald wrote on Friday that while it's expected Brian Hoyer will start Sunday in Green Bay, Jones could still be a game-time decision.

Jones' participation in practice comes one day after he reportedly told teammates not to rule him out for Week 4. Although it remains a long shot he will be under center vs. the Packers, the last couple of days certainly seem to bode well for his return timetable. It suddenly isn't out of the realm of possibility that Jones could return for Week 5 vs. Detroit.

The Patriots will release their official practice report later on Friday afternoon. If Jones is considered a limited participant, his status will be worth monitoring leading up to kickoff Sunday at 4:25 p.m ET.