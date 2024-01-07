Mac Jones is inactive for what could be his final game with Patriots

We might have already seen Mac Jones' final snap as a quarterback for the New England Patriots.

The third-year QB was officially listed among the inactives for the Patriots' Week 18 regular season finale against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Jones also is the emergency QB, so the only way he could see the field Sunday is if both Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke get injured and can't play.

A final indignity for Mac. The logic could be they don’t want a trade asset to even be in harm’s way.



Conversations I had with sources this week indicated Jones and the quarterback room have been in a good spot. Obvious awkwardness of the whole benching thing nothwithstanding. https://t.co/uZBAfhkKgv — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) January 7, 2024

Jones was benched at halftime of the Patriots' Week 12 game against the New York Giants. It was his fourth benching of the season. He has not played since that game. Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe has started the last five games, and the Patriots have a 2-3 record during that span.

Zappe will make a sixth straight start Sunday. His backup will be Rourke.

The Patriots have to determine in the offseason whether to pick up the fifth-year option in Jones' contract. Even if they don't want to keep him for the 2024 season, the team could exercise the option and then trade him.

Jones struggled mightily in 2023. He threw for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 games. The Patriots won just two of the games he started.