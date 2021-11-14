Mac Jones' impressive TD pass draws praise from Julian Edelman, ex-Patriots CB

Edelman, ex-Pats CB loved this Mac Jones dime for TD vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones came out firing against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The New England Patriots quarterback completed 10 of his first 11 passes at Gillette Stadium and had two touchdown passes by halftime. The second of his TD strikes was a perfectly-placed ball to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who made a great leaping catch for a 23-yard score.

AIR BOURNE. @BournePoly11 went and got it for the TD!



📺: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/HD3gVdydjI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2021

Jones' hot start turned plenty of heads, as former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and ex-Patriots cornerback Darius Butler showed love for the rookie quarterback on Twitter.

The kid is dealing... @MacJones_10 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 14, 2021

Jones' early performance also caught the attention of several national football analysts, including ESPN's Louis Riddick and Mina Kimes.

I see you @MacJones_10 . We all see you. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 14, 2021

Mac Jones looks super sharp early on—in part because the Pats OL, finally healthy, is winning on third down. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 14, 2021

Jones entered Sunday with just one touchdown pass and an interception in his last two games, but the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was on his A-game in the first half of Week 10 against a top-10 defense in the Browns.