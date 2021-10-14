Mac Jones on Hunter Henry: ‘He’s a perfectionist like a lot of us on the offense’

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has helped create a different receiving yards leader for every single game this season. The lastest leader, Hunter Henry, showed nice rapport with Jones, particularly in the red zone where they linked up for the quarterback’s fifth touchdown of the season and a game-tying score in the fourth quarter, which led to a comeback, 25-22 win.

Jones fielded a question about how he’s liking work with Henry.

“He’s a perfectionist like a lot of us on the offense. He’s been great,” Jones said during a press conference on Thursday. “He’s a new player in this system, too. We have a few of those, but at this point, we’re kind of evolving away from the kind of ‘new player.’ At this point, we need to come together and we are. He’s doing a good job just like a lot of the other guys are.”

Sometimes rookie quarterbacks develop a strong enough rapport to where the tight end grows into something of a safety net. Jones dismissed the suggestion that Henry was becoming the QB’s go-to guy.

“I feel good with Hunter, but I feel good with everybody,” the quarterback said. “Hunter does a great job getting open just like everybody else. That’s their job, and my job is to get them the ball.”

Jones, of course, wouldn’t want to acknowledge that a player is his security blanket because that would give the opposing defense an important key for the upcoming week. So he’s smart to dodge the question. The truth is that Jones has worked with a different safety net in every game this season. The Patriots have relied upon their depth of targets to beat teams — rather than having a No. 1 option who can’t be stopped.

