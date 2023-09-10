Mac Jones, Hunter Henry get Patriots on the board

The first quarter of Sunday's game against the Eagles was a mess for the Patriots, but they've found some better footing in the second quarter.

After falling behind 16-0 and turning the ball over twice, the Patriots have forced three straight punts and cut Philly's lead to 16-7. The points came on a nine-yard pass from quarterback Mac Jones to tight end Hunter Henry.

Jones completed passes to seven different receivers on a scoring drive the Patriots needed to give themselves a chance of climbing out of the hole Jones helped dig by throwing an interception that Darius Slay returned 70 yards for a touchdown.

Jones is now 12-of-19 for 92 yards and the Eagles are the team trying to find better offensive footing before the break.