How Mac Jones, Hunter Henry and the Patriots offense made history Sunday

How the Patriots made history on offense Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday was Bill Belichick's 346th regular season game -- not to mention his 250th win -- as head coach of the New England Patriots.

Yet just when you think there aren't many more things for the Patriots to accomplish under Belichick, especially in this post-Tom Brady world, here comes Mac Jones to engineer some history.

Trailing 7-0 after the Cleveland Browns scored on the opening possession of the game, Jones led the New England offense on a 15-play, 83-yard scoring drive which took up 9 minutes, 39 seconds of clock -- the longest touchdown drive to open a game in the Belichick era.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: The Patriots' opening TD drive took 9:39, their longest opening drive TD under Bill Belichick (since 2000). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 14, 2021

Jones went 6 for 6 for 55 yards on the drive, including 3 for 3 on third downs with completions to Hunter Henry, Jakobi Meyers and Brandon Bolden. The Patriots found their way into the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Henry.

While the opening drive for New England set the record for time, it was just the fourth-longest set of the day in terms of yardage.

The Patriots had three more touchdown drives which topped 90 yards in the game, including an 11-play series which went 99 yards, the longest for the franchise since 2011. That series closed out with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Kendrick Bourne; New England later had an eight-play, 92-yard drive close out with a 5-yard touchdown run for Rhamondre Stevenson and finally, a six-play, 95-yard drive which culminated in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Brian Hoyer to Jakobi Meyers -- the first NFL touchdown for Meyers.

Add it all up and the Patriots finished with 452 yards of total offense, their second-largest output of the season after amassing 551 against the New York Jets in Week 7.