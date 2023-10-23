Mac Jones hits worst ‘Griddy’ ever after game-winning touchdown pass

There’s “The Griddy” and whatever it was New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was doing after his game-winning touchdown pass on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Jones joined in the celebration with tight end Mike Gesicki after linking up with him on a one-yard touchdown pass in a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. The drive went for eight plays and 75 yards in total to take the lead back from the Bills and ice the game in a 29-25 win for the Patriots.

After hauling in the touchdown pass, Gesicki hit “The Griddy” dance move, and Jones busted out one of his own that was probably one of the worst versions you’ll ever see.

I cannot with this Mac Jones 💀 pic.twitter.com/8kKR0uCIPT — Claudia Bellofatto (@CBellofattoTV) October 22, 2023

You can rest assured that New England fans could care less about Jones’ dance moves as long as he’s playing as well as he did on Sunday. If the Patriots get that version of Jones on a weekly basis, he can “Griddy” however he wants.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire