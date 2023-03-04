Mac Jones is helping Bryce Young in big way prior to NFL draft

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is helping Alabama quarterback Bryce Young prepare for the NFL draft.

Young and Jones were teammates for one season in 2020, where Jones beat out Young for the starting quarterback job. Jones had a stellar 2020 season for Alabama that year, throwing for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Alabama would go on to win the national championship that year.

Now, they are working together to help Young in the NFL draft process. Young threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions last season for Alabama. He finished a three-year career in Tuscaloosa with 8,356 passing yards, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Young spoke to reporters on Friday, and noted Jones’ influence, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

“I talked to a good amount of guys to prepare myself as much as I can for the next level and for this process,” Young said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I was talking to Mac earlier this week. He gave me a lot of great advice about how to carry yourself, things that he’s learned from the years there.”

Young will look to make a good impression, as he might end up being the No. 1 overall pick of the draft. If anything, this goes to show that a bond between teammates doesn’t necessarily stop after college.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire